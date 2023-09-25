Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) pose for a photo during the brigade dining-in. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8051990
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-HJ939-1826
|Resolution:
|4097x4255
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
