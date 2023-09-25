Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) pose for a photo during the brigade dining-in. The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 10:47 Photo ID: 8051990 VIRIN: 230929-A-HJ939-1826 Resolution: 4097x4255 Size: 9.36 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.