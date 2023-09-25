Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 5 of 22]

    207th MIB(T) Dining-In

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) pose for a photo during the brigade dining-in.The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In [Image 22 of 22], by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

