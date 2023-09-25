USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise With the Close-In Weapons System While Operating in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 28. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

