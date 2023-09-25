PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 28. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8051978
|VIRIN:
|230928-N-UA460-1219
|Resolution:
|2251x1396
|Size:
|137.77 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise With the Close-In Weapons System While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT