    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise With the Close-In Weapons System While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise With the Close-In Weapons System While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Victor Deltoro, from National City, California, conducts pre-operational checks before firing the Close-In Weapons System during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 28. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 8051976
    VIRIN: 230928-N-UA460-1212
    Resolution: 4908x3783
    Size: 703.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise With the Close-In Weapons System While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACFIRE
    CIWS
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    CTF 71

