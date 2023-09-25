Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy [Image 17 of 17]

    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy

    RED SEA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230928-N-NO146-1009 RED SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) sail together during a combined patrol in the Red Sea, Sept. 28. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 07:45
    Photo ID: 8051958
    VIRIN: 230928-N-NO146-1009
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 533.2 KB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy [Image 17 of 17], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy
    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photoex
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    NAVCENT
    USS Thomas Hudner
    ENS Alexandria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT