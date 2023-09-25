USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy

230928-N-NO146-1005 RED SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Alexandria (F911) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) sail together during a combined patrol in the Red Sea, Sept. 28. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Courtesy photo)

