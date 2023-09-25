USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy

230928-N-AL206-1090 RED SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 flies near the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) in the Red Sea, Sept. 28. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

