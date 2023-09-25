Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy [Image 3 of 17]

    USS Thomas Hudner Sails with Egyptian Navy and Royal Saudi Navy

    RED SEA

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kerri Kline 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230928-N-AL206-1033 RED SEA (Sept. 28, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) sails with Royal Saudi Navy frigate Makkah (814) during a combined patrol in the Red Sea, Sept. 28. Thomas Hudner is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Klineizquierdo)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 08:15
    Photo ID: 8051944
    VIRIN: 230928-N-AL206-1033
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 334.97 KB
    Location: RED SEA
