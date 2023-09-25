USS Ralph Johnson conducts general quarters drill.

230930-N-NF288-095 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, Sept. 30. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

