    USS Ralph Johnson conducts general quarters drill. [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts general quarters drill.

    EAST CHINA SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230930-N-NF288-095 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, Sept. 30. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 05:30
    VIRIN: 230930-N-NF288-8482
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts general quarters drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke #GQ #General #Quarters

