230930-N-NF288-023 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ayalis Vicens, from Lorain, Ohio, participates in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the East China Sea, Sept. 30. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 05:30
|Photo ID:
|8051925
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-NF288-8396
|Resolution:
|5769x3846
|Size:
|841.84 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts general quarters drill. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
