    USS Ralph Johnson conducts chief pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts chief pinning ceremony.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230929-N-NF288-163 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 29, 2023) Lt. j.g Sydney Tse, from Bayonne, New Jersey, sings the national anthem during a chief pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 29. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts chief pinning ceremony. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

