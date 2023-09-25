USS Ralph Johnson conducts chief pinning ceremony.

230929-N-NF288-357 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 29, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) Senior Chief Michael Cole, from Oswego, New York, right, and Hospital Corpsman Senior Chief Ronald Tinio, from Dededo, Guam, left, pin Damage Controlman Chief (Sel) Daniel Gutierrez, from Victorville, California, middle, to the rank of Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 29. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

