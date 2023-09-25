USS Dewey (DDG 105) Holds Chief Pinning Ceremony

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 29, 2023) – Chief petty officer selectees assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) sing “Anchors Aweigh” during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 29. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

