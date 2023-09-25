Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 6]

    September 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Training operations are shown Sept. 11, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During September 2023, thousands of service members have trained at the installation for annual Army Reserve and Guard training as well as weekend and institutional training. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, September 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center

