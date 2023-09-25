U.S. Army soldier from the 11th Infantry Airborne Division stands in front of the Alaska Mountain Range during a contact lane exercise at Delta Junction, AK, Sept. 29, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 2023 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and the 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 00:29
|Photo ID:
|8051881
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-GN891-1113
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Xavier Legarreta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT