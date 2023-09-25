U.S. Army soldiers from the 11th Infantry Airborne Division gather for a photo during the march back to base camp after completing an attack scenario exercise at Delta Junction, AK, Sept. 28, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 2023 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and the 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

