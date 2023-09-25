Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current at World of Bluegrass festival

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Veterans stand to be recognized during the performance of their service song by U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass Festival. The annual festival gathers hundreds of thousands of spectators to hear the biggest stars in the bluegrass music industry across five stages throughout a five-day street festival, performance and convention exhibition to connect, educate and empower bluegrass professionals and enthusiasts. Country Current was founded 50 years ago to connect a broader demographic of the American public with their Navy, instill pride in service, and promote recruitment and retention efforts across the Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 20:26
    Photo ID: 8051478
    VIRIN: 230930-N-OA196-1030
    Resolution: 6535x4357
    Size: 17.02 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    WOB
    IBMA

