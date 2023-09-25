Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Futures Command 2023 Best Squad team competes during community event - prime time for HRAPS assessment in Savannah’s historic Forsyth Park [Image 6 of 16]

    Army Futures Command 2023 Best Squad team competes during community event - prime time for HRAPS assessment in Savannah’s historic Forsyth Park

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    A medicine ball falls to the ground during a functional fitness contest as part of a community relations event at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the event, members of the local community gathered to watch and cheer for the 2023 Army Best Squad competitors during the fitness contest. A development team with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) is attending the competition to assess the real-world applicability of the Health Readiness and Performance System during training and operations. HRAPS is a wearable device to help frontline medical providers and commanders monitor service members’ physiological responses to rigorous activities during both training and combat. Once fielded, HRAPS may help reduce the risk of non-battle injuries, including heatstroke and overexertion, by providing near-real-time physiological data to help leaders recognize serious medical conditions needing immediate treatment before they become critical. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Futures Command 2023 Best Squad team competes during community event - prime time for HRAPS assessment in Savannah’s historic Forsyth Park [Image 16 of 16], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

