Futures Command Best Squad team joins competitors during community event - prime time for HRAPS assessment in Savannah’s historic Forsyth Park

U.S. Army Spc. Rollian Morgan, a behavioral health specialist with the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL), pedals a stationary bike during a functional fitness contest as part of a community relations event at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the event, members of the local community gathered to watch and cheer for the 2023 Army Best Squad competitors during the fitness contest. A development team with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) is attending the competition to assess the real-world applicability of the HRAPS during training and operations. HRAPS is a wearable device to help frontline medical providers and commanders monitor service members’ physiological responses to rigorous activities during both training and combat. Once fielded, HRAPS may help reduce the risk of non-battle injuries, including heatstroke and overexertion, by providing near-real-time physiological data to help leaders recognize serious medical conditions needing immediate treatment before they become critical. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

