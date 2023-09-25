Airman 1st Class Adebisi Adeleye, 934th Force Support Squadron sustainment services, washes the dishes after breakfast at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii dining facility after the Reserve Citizen Airmen participating in the 22nd Air Force's Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise ate breakfast, Sept 17. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

