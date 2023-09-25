Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rally in the Pacific 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    Rally in the Pacific 2023

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Hiner, 302nd Communications Flight network operations non-commissioned officer in charge sets up a Multiband Networking Manpack radio with mobile user objection system for enabling military phone connections for the Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise, Sept. 12. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 8051239
    VIRIN: 230912-F-WF462-1051
    Resolution: 4801x3429
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Rally in the Pacific 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Palau
    Cyber
    Indo-Pacific
    ReadyNow
    ReserveReady
    RITP23

