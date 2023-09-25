RITP23: Communications set up in the field

Members from the 302nd Communications Flight and Gary Forsberg, Borsight contractor, set up communications equipment on the roof of their remote location in Palau during Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise, Sept 12. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Shaw)

