Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RITP23: Communications set up in the field [Image 2 of 6]

    RITP23: Communications set up in the field

    KOROR, PALAU

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 302nd Communications Flight and Gary Forsberg, Borsight contractor, set up communications equipment on the roof of their remote location in Palau during Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise, Sept 12. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 8051238
    VIRIN: 230912-F-F3626-2005
    Resolution: 3384x1903
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RITP23: Communications set up in the field [Image 6 of 6], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rally in the Pacific 2023
    RITP23: Communications set up in the field
    Rally in the Pacific 2023
    Rally in the Pacific 2023
    Rally in the Pacific 2023
    Rally in the Pacific 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RITP23:Communications set-up in the field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Palau
    Cyber
    Comm Flight
    22AF
    ReadyNow
    RITP23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT