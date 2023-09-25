Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Adam Promersberger, from Big Falls, Minnesota, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, supervises flight operations on the flight deck, Sept. 24, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 11:54 Photo ID: 8051057 VIRIN: 230924-N-XQ548-1009 Resolution: 4569x3046 Size: 453.76 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.