    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - 12 Mile Ruck

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cody Rich 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier competes in a 12-mile ruck march event during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - 12 Mile Ruck, by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

