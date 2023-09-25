2023 Army Best Squad Competition - 12 Mile Ruck

A Soldier competes in a 12-mile ruck march event during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cody Rich)

