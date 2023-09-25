Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport, Maine [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport, Maine

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    The crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) salutes during the ship’s commissioning in Eastport, Maine Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Maine
    commissioning
    Eastport
    USS Augusta
    EJ Hersom

