USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport, Maine

The crew of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34) salutes during the ship’s commissioning in Eastport, Maine Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
USS Augusta Commissions Amidst the Morning Fog of Maine
