Navy Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Augusta (LCS 34), reacts to taking charge of the ship during the commissioning ceremony for his ship in Eastport, Maine Sept. 30, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8051038
|VIRIN:
|230930-D-DB155-1010
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|309.02 KB
|Location:
|EASTPORT, ME, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Augusta Commissioning in Eastport, Maine [Image 8 of 8], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Augusta Commissions Amidst the Morning Fog of Maine
