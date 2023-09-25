Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka [Image 7 of 9]

    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230929-N-JO823-1050 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Eulalio Mesa, from Littlefield, Texas, heaves a mooring line on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 8050989
    VIRIN: 230929-N-JO823-1050
    Resolution: 2781x2128
    Size: 785.8 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka
    Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Departure
    Fantail
    Deck
    Keywords: USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT