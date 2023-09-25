Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka

230929-N-OE145-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, from New York, removes a pelican hook from the anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

