Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka

230929-N-OE145-1060 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, left, from New York, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Harrietta Coleman, from Houston, remove a pelican hook from the anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8050986
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-OE145-1060
|Resolution:
|3476x4866
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
