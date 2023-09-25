230929-N-JO823-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, from Chicago, reads a schedule of events on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to depart Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 29. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8050977 VIRIN: 230929-N-JO823-1032 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 791.63 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headline: USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to depart Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.