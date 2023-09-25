Chief Pinning Ceremony

230929-N-UW931-8605 SINGAPORE (SEP 29, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 pose for a group photo after a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Singapore, Sept. 29. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

