230929-N-UW931-8514 SINGAPORE (SEP 29, 2023) – Chief Boatswain's Mate Jason Funk is rung aboard during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Singapore, Sept. 29. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 09:26 Photo ID: 8050965 VIRIN: 230929-N-UW931-8514 Resolution: 2048x1291 Size: 773.09 KB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.