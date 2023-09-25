Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SINGAPORE

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    230929-N-UW931-8514 SINGAPORE (SEP 29, 2023) – Chief Boatswain's Mate Jason Funk is rung aboard during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in Singapore, Sept. 29. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 09:26
    Photo ID: 8050965
    VIRIN: 230929-N-UW931-8514
    Resolution: 2048x1291
    Size: 773.09 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Chief Pinning
    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT