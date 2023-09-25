USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230929-N-GN523-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sep. 29, 2023) F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, fly over the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, September 29, 2023. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

