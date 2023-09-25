Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chief Pinning 2024

PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief petty officers (CPO) march in place during a CPO pinning ceremony onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2023. Thirty-three new CPOs from various active and reserve JBPHH units were promoted during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8050929
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-JH293-1243
|Resolution:
|3000x2121
|Size:
|818.29 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
