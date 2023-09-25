Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chief Pinning 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chief Pinning 2024

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Hospital Corpsman Salvador Vergara receives his chief petty officer (CPO) anchors during a CPO pinning ceremony onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2023. Thirty-three new CPOs from various active and reserve JBPHH units were promoted during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 8050928
    VIRIN: 230929-N-JH293-1210
    Resolution: 3000x2139
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chief Pinning 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CPO
    chief
    pinning
    NPASE
    JBPHH
    Navy

