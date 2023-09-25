Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chief Pinning 2024

PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Yeoman Ginger Reyes receives her chief petty officer (CPO) combination cover from her husband during a CPO pinning ceremony onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2023. Thirty-three new CPOs from various active and reserve JBPHH units were promoted during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Date Taken: 09.29.2023