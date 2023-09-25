Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY [Image 3 of 5]

    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY

    SINGAPORE

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Rebecca Moore 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (SEP 29, 2023) – Lt. Cdr. Monconjay Woewiyu gives the oath of enlistment to Chief Boatswain's Mate Jason Funk and Chief Logistics Specialist Mike Nguyen from Commander Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 during a reenlistment ceremony in Singapore, Sept. 29. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 08:21
    Photo ID: 8050918
    VIRIN: 230929-N-UW931-8585
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY
    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY
    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY
    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY
    COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Reenlistment
    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT