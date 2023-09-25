COMMANDER, DESTROYER SQUADRON (DESRON) 7 REENLISTMENT CEREMONY

SINGAPORE (SEP 29, 2023) – Chief Boatswain's Mate Jason Funk and Chief Logistics Specialist Mike Nguyen from Commander Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 recite the oath of enlistment in Singapore, Sept. 29. As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore)

