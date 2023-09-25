Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Futures Command Best Squad completes medical lanes testing – HRAPS a featured tech during Army-wide competition [Image 30 of 32]

    Futures Command Best Squad completes medical lanes testing – HRAPS a featured tech during Army-wide competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    Competitors and support staff in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition move a combat casualty mannequin during medical evacuation skills testing at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. A development team with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) is attending the competition to assess the real-world applicability of the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) during training and operations. HRAPS is a wearable device to help frontline medical providers and commanders monitor service members’ physiological responses to rigorous activities during both training and combat. Once fielded, HRAPS may help reduce the risk of non-battle injuries, including heatstroke and overexertion, by providing near-real-time physiological data to help leaders recognize serious medical conditions needing immediate treatment before they become critical. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 05:10
    Photo ID: 8050890
    VIRIN: 230929-A-PJ332-1623
    Resolution: 5069x3379
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Futures Command Best Squad completes medical lanes testing – HRAPS a featured tech during Army-wide competition [Image 32 of 32], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Modernization
    Medical Development
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

