Futures Command Best Squad completes medical lanes testing – HRAPS a featured tech during Army-wide competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, left, a practical nursing specialist with the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC), carries a casualty role player with a support staff member during medical evacuation skills testing as part of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Hylton is the Army Futures Command team’s senior leader during the competition. A development team with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) is attending the competition to assess the real-world applicability of the Health Readiness and Performance System (HRAPS) during training and operations. HRAPS is a wearable device to help frontline medical providers and commanders monitor service members’ physiological responses to rigorous activities during both training and combat. Once fielded, HRAPS may help reduce the risk of non-battle injuries, including heatstroke and overexertion, by providing near-real-time physiological data to help leaders recognize serious medical conditions needing immediate treatment before they become critical. USAMMDA, the DoD’s premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, develops, delivers, and fields critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices, and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

