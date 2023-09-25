USS Normandy Daily Operations

230923-N-LK647-1029 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 23, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Taylor Gomez, left, Damage Controlman 1st Class Donovan Begbie, center, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Crosswhite, all assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), monitor a hose team during an Integrated Training Team drill, Sep. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

