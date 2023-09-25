USS Normandy Daily Operations

230923-N-LK647-1024 ADRIATIC SEA (Sep. 23, 2023) Hull Technician Fireman Jeffrey Camacho, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), right, musters with his hose team outside of Main Engine Room 2 during an Integrated Training Team drill, Sep. 23, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

