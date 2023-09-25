Gen. Mark Milley departs Pentagon for the last time as chairman

Medal of Honor recipient, retired Army Capt. Florent "Flo" Groberg speaks with Hollyanne Milley, wife of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, during a clap-out ceremony for Gen. Milley as he departs the Pentagon for the last time as chairman, Arlington, Va., Sept. 28, 2023. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. will succeed Milley as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

