Gen. Mark Milley departs Pentagon for the last time as chairman

Medal of Honor recipient, retired Army Capt. Florent "Flo" Groberg speaks with Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., preceding the clap-out ceremony for 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley as he departs the Pentagon for the last time as chairman, Arlington, Va., Sept. 28, 2023. Brown will succeed Milley as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

