    Gen. Mark Milley departs Pentagon for the last time as chairman [Image 3 of 11]

    Gen. Mark Milley departs Pentagon for the last time as chairman

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Medal of Honor recipient, retired Army Capt. Florent "Flo" Groberg attends the clap-out ceremony for 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley as he departs the Pentagon for the last time as chairman, Arlington, Va., Sept. 28, 2023. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. will succeed Milley as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

