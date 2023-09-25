Gen. Mark Milley departs Pentagon for the last time as chairman

20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley greets Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. during Milley’s clap-out ceremony as he departs the Pentagon for the last time as chairman, Arlington, Va., Sept. 28, 2023. Brown will succeed Milley as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

Date Taken: 09.28.2023