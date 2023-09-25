Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine Chiefs Pinning [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine Chiefs Pinning

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Lt. Corey Todd Jones 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    230929-N-UL721-1030 BREMERTON, Wash. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Leroy Bryan receives his combination cover during the Commander, Submarine Group 9 chief petty officer pinning ceremony at the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars post. The earliest known use of the term “chief petty officer” dates to 1776 onboard Continental Navy Ship Alfred, when the title “chief cook” was conferred upon the cook’s mate. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Corey Todd Jones/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group Nine Chiefs Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by LT Corey Todd Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

