230929-N-UL721-1030 BREMERTON, Wash. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Leroy Bryan receives his combination cover during the Commander, Submarine Group 9 chief petty officer pinning ceremony at the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars post. The earliest known use of the term “chief petty officer” dates to 1776 onboard Continental Navy Ship Alfred, when the title “chief cook” was conferred upon the cook’s mate. Chiefs are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Corey Todd Jones/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 22:54 Photo ID: 8050762 VIRIN: 230929-N-UL721-1030 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.55 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Group Nine Chiefs Pinning [Image 4 of 4], by LT Corey Todd Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.