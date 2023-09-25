Commander, Submarine Group Nine Chiefs Pinning

230929-N-UL721-1004 BREMERTON, Wash. (Sept. 29, 2023) Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Leroy Bryan’s memorabilia displays during the Commander, Submarine Group 9 chief petty officer pinning ceremony at the Bremerton Veterans of Foreign Wars post. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Corey Todd Jones/Released)
|09.29.2023
|09.29.2023 22:55
|8050760
|230929-N-UL721-1004
|2048x1365
|1.42 MB
|WA, US
|1
|0
