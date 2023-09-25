2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment displayed one of their unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and also allowed students the chance to see the navigational systems used to fly the UAS.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8050681
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-JB215-1789
|Resolution:
|3024x2854
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jilian Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
"A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT