2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment displayed one of their unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and also allowed students the chance to see the navigational systems used to fly the UAS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 8050681 VIRIN: 230929-A-JB215-1789 Resolution: 3024x2854 Size: 1.75 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jilian Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.