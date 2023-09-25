Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students [Image 2 of 3]

    &quot;A Day in the Life&quot; hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jilian Mueller 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Cochise County students had the opportunity to speak with the Fort Huachuca Military Police and K9 unit after watching a K9 demonstration and witnessing a few of the take-down methods used by military working dogs and their handlers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:52
    Photo ID: 8050671
    VIRIN: 230929-A-JB215-4732
    Resolution: 2843x3791
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jilian Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;A Day in the Life&quot; hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students
    &quot;A Day in the Life&quot; hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students
    &quot;A Day in the Life&quot; hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #beallyoucanbe #adayinthelife #recruiting #futuresoldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT